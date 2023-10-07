Gabon : liste intégrale des sénateurs de la transition

Le président du Comité de transition pour la restauration des institutions (CTRI), Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, a procédé, ce vendredi 06 octobre 2023, à la nomination des membres du parlement de la transition. Avec au total 70 sénateurs, nous publions ci-dessous in extenso, la liste des députés de transition.
Le bureau du Sénat de la Transition
Présidente :
Paulette Missambo
1er Vice-Président :
Luc Oyoubi
2ème Vice-Président :
Jean Ekoua
3ème Vice-Président :
Marc Ona Essangui
4ème Vice-Président
Pasteur Bruno Ngoussi
5ème Vice-Président :
Marcelle Ibinga Épouse Itsitsa
QUESTEURS
1er Questeur :
Minault Maxime Zima-Ebeyard
2ème Questeur :
Jean-Clair Koumba
SECRÉTARIAT
1er Secréataire :
Jean-Robert Goulongana
2ème Secrétaire
Roland Rodrigue Moutoumbou Ndjoungui
3ème Secrétaire
Solange Kiki
4ème Secrétaire
Michel Ogoundou Loundah
5ème Secrétaire
Victoire Lasseni Duboze
Liste exhaustive des 70 sénateurs
Les sénateurs
|1- Paulette MISSAMBO
|2- Luc OYOUBI
|3- Jean EKOUA
|4- Marc ONA ESSANGUI
|5- Pasteur Bruno NGOUSSI
|6- Marcelle IBINGA EP. ITSITSA
|7- Minault Maxime ZIMA-EBEYARD
|8- Jean-Clair KOUMBA
|9- Jean-Robert GOULONGANA
|10- Roland Rodrigue MOUTOUMBOU NDJOUNGUI
|11- Solange KIKI
|12- Michel OGOUNDOU LOUNDAH
|13- Victoire LASSENI DUBOZE
|14- Edmond OKEMVELE
|15- Jeanne Marthe MINKOUE
|16- Elvis EBANG
|17- Guy MOMBO LEBOMBA
|18- Annie-Flore BATCHIELLILYS
|19- Pascaline MENGUE
|20- Marie Francine NTOREBOUANGA ODJELE
|21- Alphonse LOUMA
|22- Pr. Solange OKOME
|23- Yves OWANLELE ADIAHENOT
|24- Thomas WANDIIE
|25- Barnabé INDOUMOU MAMBOUNGOU
|26- Fridolin MVE MESSA
|27- Ghislain MALANDA
|28- Armel YEMBI-YEMBI
|29- Sylvain LEVY NGOMBELI
|30- Jean OBAME
|31- Pasteur Ferdinand SIMA ATOMO
|32- Prophétesse Claudine AYO
|33- Abbé Dieudonné MOULOUNGUI
|34- Ibrahim IBINGA
|35- Basile NGUEMA ALLOGO
|36- Emmanuel NTOUTOUME NDONG
|37- François ONDO EDOU
|38- Roland MOUTOUMBOU NDIOUNGUI
|39- Christian NKOLO
|40- Sergine NDONG OYONO
|41- Marcel NDJABIOH
|42- Eloi EKOUMA ABESSOLO
|43- Ambroise ESSOLA ASSOUMOU
|44- MASSALA TSAMBA
|45- Joel PONO OPAPE
|46- Pr. Romain MIHINDOU KASSA
|47- Pr. Pierre André KOMBILA
|48- Marc Elle BIYOGHE
|49- Edgar MALIBALA
|50- Rémi OSSELENDONG
|51- Maryse MATSANGA MAYILA
|52- Éric Jacob TSINGA
|53- Joachim BOUSSAMBA MAPAGHA
|54- Berthe BOKOKO
|55- Noelle MOUSSAVOU épse NDOUTOUME
|56- Jean Claude IVALA
|57- Abdoulaye MAMADOU
|58- Faustin Laurent BILIE-BI ESSONE
|59- Alice MAMENGUI épse OGALA
|60- Thomas IBINGA
|61- Georges JOBET
|62- Guillaume RENDAMBOT
|63- Fabienne OVOUNGUISSA
|64- André AKURE NTOUTOUME
|65- Jean-Hilaire TSIRI
|66- Augustin ETIMA
|67- BANAKA NGONDA
|68- Pierre KESSANY
|69- Jean Paul IMBONG
|70- André MEKOME