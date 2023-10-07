A La UneDerniers articlesPOLITIQUE

Gabon : liste intégrale des sénateurs de la transition

Lyonnel Mbeng Essone 7 octobre 2023 à 12h26min

Une vue du Sénat du Gabon © D.R.
Le président du Comité de transition pour la restauration des institutions (CTRI), Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, a procédé, ce vendredi 06 octobre 2023, à la nomination des membres du parlement de la transition. Avec au total 70 sénateurs, nous publions ci-dessous in extenso, la liste des députés de transition.

Le bureau du Sénat de la Transition

Présidente :
Paulette Missambo
1er Vice-Président :
Luc Oyoubi
2ème Vice-Président :
Jean Ekoua
3ème Vice-Président :

Marc Ona Essangui
4ème Vice-Président
Pasteur Bruno Ngoussi
5ème Vice-Président :
Marcelle Ibinga Épouse Itsitsa

QUESTEURS

1er Questeur :
Minault Maxime Zima-Ebeyard
2ème Questeur :
Jean-Clair Koumba

SECRÉTARIAT
1er Secréataire :
Jean-Robert Goulongana
2ème Secrétaire
Roland Rodrigue Moutoumbou Ndjoungui
3ème Secrétaire
Solange Kiki
4ème Secrétaire
Michel Ogoundou Loundah
5ème Secrétaire
Victoire Lasseni Duboze

Liste exhaustive des 70 sénateurs

Les sénateurs

1- Paulette MISSAMBO2- Luc OYOUBI
3- Jean EKOUA4- Marc ONA ESSANGUI
5- Pasteur Bruno NGOUSSI6- Marcelle IBINGA EP. ITSITSA
7- Minault Maxime ZIMA-EBEYARD8- Jean-Clair KOUMBA
9- Jean-Robert GOULONGANA10- Roland Rodrigue MOUTOUMBOU NDJOUNGUI
11- Solange KIKI12- Michel OGOUNDOU LOUNDAH
13- Victoire LASSENI DUBOZE14- Edmond OKEMVELE
15- Jeanne Marthe MINKOUE16- Elvis EBANG
17- Guy MOMBO LEBOMBA18- Annie-Flore BATCHIELLILYS
19- Pascaline MENGUE20- Marie Francine NTOREBOUANGA ODJELE
21- Alphonse LOUMA22- Pr. Solange OKOME
23- Yves OWANLELE ADIAHENOT24- Thomas WANDIIE
25- Barnabé INDOUMOU MAMBOUNGOU26- Fridolin MVE MESSA
27- Ghislain MALANDA28- Armel YEMBI-YEMBI
29- Sylvain LEVY NGOMBELI30- Jean OBAME
31- Pasteur Ferdinand SIMA ATOMO32- Prophétesse Claudine AYO
33- Abbé Dieudonné MOULOUNGUI34- Ibrahim IBINGA
35- Basile NGUEMA ALLOGO36- Emmanuel NTOUTOUME NDONG
37- François ONDO EDOU38- Roland MOUTOUMBOU NDIOUNGUI
39- Christian NKOLO40- Sergine NDONG OYONO
41- Marcel NDJABIOH42- Eloi EKOUMA ABESSOLO
43- Ambroise ESSOLA ASSOUMOU44- MASSALA TSAMBA
45- Joel PONO OPAPE46- Pr. Romain MIHINDOU KASSA
47- Pr. Pierre André KOMBILA48- Marc Elle BIYOGHE
49- Edgar MALIBALA50- Rémi OSSELENDONG
51- Maryse MATSANGA MAYILA52- Éric Jacob TSINGA
53- Joachim BOUSSAMBA MAPAGHA54- Berthe BOKOKO
55- Noelle MOUSSAVOU épse NDOUTOUME56- Jean Claude IVALA
57- Abdoulaye MAMADOU58- Faustin Laurent BILIE-BI ESSONE
59- Alice MAMENGUI épse OGALA60- Thomas IBINGA
61- Georges JOBET62- Guillaume RENDAMBOT
63- Fabienne OVOUNGUISSA64- André AKURE NTOUTOUME
65- Jean-Hilaire TSIRI66- Augustin ETIMA
67- BANAKA NGONDA68- Pierre KESSANY
69- Jean Paul IMBONG70- André MEKOME





